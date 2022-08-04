NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

