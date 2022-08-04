NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

