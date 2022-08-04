Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $133.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.21. Nucor has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.