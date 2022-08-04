Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

