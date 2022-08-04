Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.31 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $506.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $10,799,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $6,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

