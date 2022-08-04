Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NOM stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.