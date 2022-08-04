Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NOM stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
