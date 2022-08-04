Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JPI opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

