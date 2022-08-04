Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPC opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 57.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,464 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.