Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of JPC opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
