NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.55

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.55 and traded as high as C$11.23. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$11.11, with a volume of 911,521 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$326,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at C$1,467,725.60. In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$652,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,227,997.20. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total transaction of C$326,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,467,725.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,042 shares of company stock worth $3,166,490.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.