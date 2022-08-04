NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 110,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 736,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 922,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $251,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $472.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.