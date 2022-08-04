NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.66. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

