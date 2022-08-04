Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 11.19.

Oatly Group Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.53 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Oatly Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Oatly Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Oatly Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

