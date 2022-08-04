OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

