ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at UBS Group

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Stock Up 1.2 %

ODP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.85. 16,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04. ODP has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the first quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ODP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.