Offshift Market Capitalization Hits $3.99 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $95,359.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.21 or 1.00178609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00045388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00028550 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,605,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

