Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $73.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OLN. Barclays decreased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

Olin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OLN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.84. 15,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,217. Olin has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

