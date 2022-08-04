Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00010806 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00253497 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,363 coins and its circulating supply is 563,047 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.