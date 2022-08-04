Ondas (ONDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,017.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ondas Trading Up 9.3 %
ONDS stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.40.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
