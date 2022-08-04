Ondas (ONDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,017.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONDS stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ondas by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ondas by 795.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ondas by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ondas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ondas by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

