Oppenheimer Cuts Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target to $18.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.78% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

