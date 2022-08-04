Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Issues Earnings Results

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.58), Yahoo Finance reports. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.52%.
Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OBT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Orange County Bancorp Company Profile
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
