Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Issues Earnings Results

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.58), Yahoo Finance reports. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.