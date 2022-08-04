Orchid (OXT) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $80.83 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00128441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

