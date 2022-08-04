Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $25.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.63% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

