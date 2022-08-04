Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $396,293.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $49.67 million and $396,293.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00628057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035222 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 49,793,405 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

