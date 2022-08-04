Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 247.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.12% of Orion Group worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a report on Saturday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

