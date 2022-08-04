Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Down 4.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $113.58 and last traded at $113.90. 801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.85.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

