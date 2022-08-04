OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading 9.6% Higher

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.94. 1,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

Insider Activity

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 160,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 302,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

