Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oshkosh by 13.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 818.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

