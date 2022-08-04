Oslo Asset Management AS Takes $6.74 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oslo Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000. Coterra Energy accounts for about 8.9% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,183,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

CTRA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 222,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.