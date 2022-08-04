Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 598.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

