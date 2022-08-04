Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Otis Worldwide worth $174,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after acquiring an additional 292,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $79.33 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

