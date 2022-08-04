Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Outset Medical Stock Up 3.1 %

OM stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $927.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,656.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,929.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,302. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $178,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

