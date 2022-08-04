Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 304,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,578,674 shares.The stock last traded at $45.10 and had previously closed at $46.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.