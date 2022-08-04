Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $4.90. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 115,568 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 10.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

