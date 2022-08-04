Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.59. 11,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,486. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $734,292.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,568.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

