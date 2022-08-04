PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.0316 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $112,048.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

