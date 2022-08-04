Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.04 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $245,825.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00631454 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035053 BTC.
Pangolin Coin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,499,477 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
