Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.04 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $245,825.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00631454 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035053 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,499,477 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.