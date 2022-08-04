Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.38

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.38 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 115.10 ($1.41). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 115.10 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,558,157 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £935.46 million and a PE ratio of -118.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.43. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

