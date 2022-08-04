PANTHEON X Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (XPN)

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $698,283.68 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

According to CryptoCompare, "PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. "

