Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 1,110 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IWP opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

