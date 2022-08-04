Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

