Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 250,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
