Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 250,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Paramount Global

Several equities research analysts have commented on PARA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

