Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

