Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAA traded down 0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 28.48. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,373. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 26.34 and a 1 year high of 46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 29.30. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 7.33 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

