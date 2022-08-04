Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.44

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

