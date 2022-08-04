Paramount Global (PARA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 3rd

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 263,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

