Paramount Global (PARA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 3rd

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Paramount Global Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 263,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.17.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.