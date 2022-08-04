Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POU. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.80.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

TSE:POU traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 196,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.20. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$40.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 5.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,047,724. In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.18, for a total value of C$341,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,893 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,246.06. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $935,436 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

