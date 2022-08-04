Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $19.83. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 67,756 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 750,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

