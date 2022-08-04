Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $18.10-$18.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.47. 1,176,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.08. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

