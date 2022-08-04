PARSIQ Price Hits $0.16 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $27.40 million and $1.20 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00460148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.61 or 0.02128883 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00289488 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

