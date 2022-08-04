Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189,477 shares during the period. Patterson-UTI Energy comprises about 4.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 925,687 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,904,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at $34,357,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,341,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,072. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

